Campbell won’t seek 3rd term on Carmel City Council

Carmel City Councilor Laura Campbell has decided not to seek a third term in office.

Campbell, who represents the North District, said she never intended to become a career politician and that she believes it’s important for the council to have fresh perspectives. She joined the council in 2016, and her second term runs through the end of the year.

“Council does take up quite a bit of time. I’d like to use that time in other ways,” Campbell said. “I’m fully committed to serving until the end of the year.”

Both of Campbell’s parents died within a short time frame in 2021, an experience that she said changed her view of the world and contributed to her decision not to seek reelection. She said both parents had a heart for people in need, and she is interested in devoting more time toward supporting nonprofits with a similar mission.

In her final year on council, Campbell said she plans to continue her work with Carmel’s Advisory Committee on Disability, which she played a key role in establishing in 2019. She also plans to work closely with the next councilor elected to her district to ensure a smooth transition.

All nine seats on the council will be on the ballot this year. So far, no other candidates have filed to run in Campbell’s district, which will be known as the Northwest District beginning in 2024.


