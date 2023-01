Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from its Dog Tag Dash 5K held Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. From left, Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators, Jennifer Hatcher, Humane Society of Hamilton County Community Outreach Manager and Kaya the dog. (Photo provided by Kayla Arnold)