Construction continues for Station 38

Construction, led by Terre Haute-based company Garmong Construction, continues on Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 38. Upon completion, the station will be the newest for the city in nearly 36 years.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will feature a five-bay apparatus area, 14-dorm living area, two day rooms, a kitchen, fitness area, turnout gear room, workshop, laundry and a decontamination area.

Located at 4450 McCoy St., Station 38 is one of the busiest fire stations in Marion County. The new station is slated to open in the fall.