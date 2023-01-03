Hamilton County Bicentennial opening ceremony set for Jan. 22

The opening ceremony to kick off the Hamilton County Bicentennial will provide a sample of things to come.

The Hamilton County Bicentennial opens the county’s 200th year with a free, family-friendly event at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Michael Feinstein, artistic director for the Center for the Performing Arts and founder of the Carmel-based Great American Songbook Foundation, will perform and emcee the program, which is expected to conclude at 4:30 p.m.

“We’ll hear from different elected officials about their area of the county,” Bicentennial Coordinator Jessica Laycock said. “It’s basically moving through the history of the county and moving through time. Conner Prairie will have a storyteller.”

There will be performances by the Freetown Village Singers, Mudsock Jazz Combo and Noblesville-banded Moontown Pickle Stompers Snappy Band

Tickets must be reserved at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events or by phone at 317-843-3800. Attendees will receive a goodie bag as well as potentially a special, limited quantity commemorative item.

“We’ve had a good response, so people might want to get them before they’re gone,” Laycock said.

The Center for the Performing Arts has provided key support for the Bicentennial opening event, Laycock said. Other Bicentennial sponsors include Duke Energy, Hamilton County and Hamilton County Tourism, Inc., among many others.

Laycock said the opening ceremony will be the first of many free events celebrating the Hamilton County Bicentennial in 2023. A full calendar of events can be found at hamcoturns200.com. Those interested also can stay up to date with activities by signing up for the Hamilton County Bicentennial newsletter at hamcoturns200.com/e-newsletter or follow HamCoTurns200 on Facebook and Instagram

The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission was established by the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners as the official oversight agency for the 200th anniversary of the county in 2023. It will do so in partnership with the Hamilton County Historical Society, Hamilton County Tourism, Inc, and lead sponsor Duke Energy.