Night & Day diversions – January 3, 2023

‘Clue’

“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Jeff Allen

Comedian Jeff Allen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Carmel comedian Dave Dugan will open. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Seth’s Big Fat 70s Variety Show’

Seth Rudetsky’s “Seth’s Big Fat 70s Variety Show” shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘A Conversation with Boney James’

“JazzTalk: A Conversation with Boney James,” a free livestream, is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 10. James will perform Feb. 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for the livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.