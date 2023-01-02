Hannon decides not to seek 2nd term on Carmel City Council

Carmel City Councilor Tim Hannon will not seek re-election.

He made the decision in late December after evaluating his priorities, using a process similar to one he employed during his military career at the end of each tour of duty.

“It’s not any individual (reason), just a conglomeration of things after looking at personal and professional priorities and what I think is the highest and best use of my time,” Hannon said.

Hannon said he is “deeply honored” for the opportunity to serve as a councilor at-large, and he has identified several priorities as he concludes his term, which expires at the end of the year.

“In my remaining year I will continue to push for balanced spending priorities, demand greater ethical and financial oversight and advocate for equitable zoning,” he stated. “I also remain committed to my work to expand Save Stations across the city, to create a strategic plan for pedestrian safety, and to reduce veteran suicides in Hamilton County and across the state.”

Hannon said he wants to have more time to dedicate to the healthcare consulting company he founded and owns, as well as to continue some of the health and safety efforts he identified as priorities while on the council.

“(Being on the) council has been an interesting experience. I’m sort of an incidental politician. I didn’t necessarily want to get involved in politics,” he said. “I’m honored and thankful to have the opportunity, but it’s also opened my eyes to other ways to get involved.”

Hannon, a Republican, joined the council in 2020 as one of three members serving at-large. In 2019 he said he decided to run for office after observing a lack of independent thinking on the council, and he focused his campaign on balanced spending priorities, financial oversight and increasing citizen involvement in discretionary spending projects.

All seats on the Carmel City Council will be on the ballot this year. Several Republican candidates have announced campaigns for the three at-large positions, including incumbent Jeff Worrell, Rich Taylor and Matthew Snyder. Democrat Jake Madore has also launched a campaign. Additional candidates could enter the primary races until Feb. 3, when candidate filing ends.