Elliott to run for Noblesville Common Council at-large seat

A local business owner has announced that he is running for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council.

Evan Elliott, a real estate broker and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real Estate, is a 2009 Noblesville High School graduate. He said he enjoys helping families discover Noblesville’s unique offerings

Elliott said he believes that strong public safety, excellent schools and steady growth continue to attract families, young professionals and new businesses to Noblesville.

Elliott said he will look to lend his years of real estate experience to the city’s contract negotiations, build proposals and planned infrastructure if elected. He has a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, a certificate in negotiation mastery from Harvard Business School and holds an Indiana managing broker license.

Elliott, who campaigned for a seat on the Noblesville School Board in 2020, continues to serve as a volunteer assistant director for the NHS Thespian Troupe and is a previous director of speech and debate at NHS.

He is a past co-chair of the Noblesville GOP and past secretary of the Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission. He serves as chairman of the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors PAC, which endorses local candidates who value fair housing practices, responsible community growth, and a path to homeownership.

Elliott is the second candidate to announce a campaign for an at-large seat on the council. Noblesville City Councilman Darren Peterson, who was first elected in 2018 to serve a remainder of a council term and was later reelected, announced in November that he was seeking another term for an at-large seat.

For more on Elliott’s campaign, visit evanfornoblesville.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/evanfornoblesville.