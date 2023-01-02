Gaylor Electric receives 2022 Impact Award

Gaylor Electric has received the 2022 Impact Award from Cherish, a nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center for Hamilton County.

The award highlights the success and contribution of community members who have made a significant impact in the fight to make children’s lives better over the past year, according to the organization. The award is designed to recognize an organization’s impact on the community and the clients that Cherish serves.

Gaylor was chosen for the award because it has been an ongoing partner of Cherish for many years, according to Cherish, which stated the following in a release:

“Not only do they consistently support events of Cherish, but they are always willing to assist with facility needs as well. They regularly lend their gifts and influence to make an impact beyond their work as the highest performing national contractor of excellence. They truly do deliver on their genuine care for people.”

Cherish, a nonprofit founded in 2009, is the child advocacy center for Hamilton County and provides intervention and prevention services for victims of abuse and neglect. The mission of Cherish is to serve and protect the lives of abused and exploited children in Hamilton County and to provide regional leadership on child abuse and exploitation issues, according to its website.

The organization’s services include child forensic interviews, advocacy, community education, trauma therapy intervention, and psychoeducational groups that focus on healthy relationships and safe dates. Cherish provides comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims and their families, according to the organization.

“We want to sincerely thank Gaylor Electric for their steadfast support of Cherish. This partnership means so much to us, as we depend on it to be able to provide much needed services to children and families who have been affected by traumatic events,” said Wendy Gamble, executive director and founder of Cherish. “We are grateful that Gaylor Electric has supported not only Cherish but has shown their commitment to the safety and well-being of children and families in our community. Their generosity will have ripple effects throughout our community for years to come.”