Bourbon & Bling fundraiser nets more than $42K for Westfield Education Foundation

The Westfield Education Foundation set a record during its Bourbon & Bling fundraiser, bringing in more than $42,000 during the event.

The Dec. 14 event at Moyer Fine Jewelers in Carmel featured bourbon tasting, magic from Jeff Loeser, Westfield High School’s Signature Sound choir, a silent auction and appetizers prepared by the Westfield High School Culinary Arts program and Prime 47. Funds will go directly toward funding scholarships for graduating WHS students and supporting classroom initiatives for district teachers.

Ashley Knott, executive director of the Westfield Education Foundation, said she is thankful for the community support.

“We are thrilled to have such an engaged and supportive community here in Westfield,” Knott said. “It’s the holiday season, everything is expensive, people might be traveling to see family, so there is every reason to hold tight to money. But it makes me so proud that the community believes in our mission and wants to see our kids succeed so much that they are giving in record numbers.”

Brian Tomamichel, who serves a dual role as a board member for the Westfield Education Foundation and the assistant superintendent for business and operations for Westfield Washington Schools, recognized the importance of the event.

“Westfield educators work extremely hard to meet the needs of all of our students, including the more than 720 new students who have enrolled in the last two years,” Tomamichel said. “As a nonprofit organization, events like this are critical to the foundation achieving its goals. These funds will have the potential to help every student become life-ready while also helping them continue their educational journey after graduation.”

Lauren Kasparian, marketing director for Moyer Fine Jewelers, said the business was honored to be a part of the event.

“We pride ourselves on really interacting with our community and the various philanthropic organizations that help enrich Westfield,” Kasparian said. “After speaking to Ashley (Knott) about this event, we knew that Moyer could assist in making the event even more successful. We are so proud of the impact the funds will have in our community, especially for the students and teachers in Westfield.”