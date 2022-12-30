Fishers church to host MLK Day movie event, conversation

Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, located at 10500 E. 126th St. in Fishers, will host its 40th anniversary film festival beginning Jan. 16.

The first of five documentary films set for the series is “Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story” directed by Martin Doblmeier. The movie documents the life of Howard Thurman, a religious figure of the 20th century. Born the grandson of slaves, Thurman became a “spiritual foundation” for the Civil Rights Movement, inspiring many of its leaders including Martin Luther King, Jr., Jesse Jackson and Congressman John Lewis.

In the mid 1930s, Thurman was the first Black American invited to meet Mohandas Ghandi. From then, his mission was shaped by the non-violent resistance movement. Thurman authored more than 20 books, was a celebrated preacher and worked to create the nation’s first interracial, intercultural church community.

The film event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church.

For more, visit christthesavior.org/events.