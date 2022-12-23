Current Publishing
Storen (Photo courtesy of Drew Storen)

Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction

By on Carmel Community

Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news.

The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023.

“It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007 Brownsburg High School graduate. “I’ve always said Indiana is such a sneaky baseball state. To be lumped in with the Scott Rolens of the world is never bad company.”

Rolen, a seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, played baseball at Jasper High School.

Storen, who pitched eight seasons in the majors, will be honored at a Jan. 13 reception in Indianapolis.

Storen, 35, will likely be joined by former Brownsburg teammates Lance Lynn and Tucker Barnhart, both still playing in the majors.

“In the last decade-plus, there have been a lot of guys doing great things in this state,” Storen said. “I can hold it over Lance and Tuck’s head. I made it to the Hall of Fame. It might be because I’m done playing and they’re still playing. But those are details.”

Another member of the five-member 2023 class is Jeff Smardzija (Valparaiso High School), who pitched 13 years in the majors. Smardzija was also a standout wide receiver for the University of Notre Dame.

“He had a great big-league career as well,” Storen said. “Another guy that is nice to be lumped in.”

Storen had a 9-0 record as a sophomore on Brownsburg’s 2005 unbeaten Class 4A state championship team. Storen, who had a prep career record of 28-2, also had a 3-0 record for the 2004 state runner-up team. He said the success of previous Indiana players likely helped him receive a scholarship offer from Stanford University.

“I’m grateful to guys like Scott Rolen and Todd Dunwoody, who showed people we were more than a basketball state,” Storen said. “The indoor facilities really helped with guys having the opportunity to get better.”

Storen was taken in the first round in the 2009 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. He had a 29-18 record and 99 saves with a 3.45 earned run average in the majors.

Storen has helped with Zionsville Community High School pitching staff the past two seasons. He has a home being built in Zionsville, which he said is expected to be completed in early 2024.


