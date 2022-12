Manelé Café in Carmel City Center has closed for the winter and plans to reopen in the spring.

The restaurant, which opened in 2021, serves Hawaiian-inspired fare in its dining room and covered patio at 703 Veterans Way. It features salads and customizable bowls served warm or cold.

The cafe is owned by Craig Barnum, who also owns Carmel City Center restaurants Matt the Miller’s Tavern and Tucci’s Italian restaurant.

Current has reached out to Manelé Café for comment.