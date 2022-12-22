Carmel Christkindlmarkt to be closed Dec. 23 because of anticipated storm

In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the market will be closed on Dec. 23 in anticipation of an incoming winter storm.

The market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 as scheduled, and it will be closed on Christmas Day as scheduled.

Any changes to this schedule will be posted on the Market’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as on its website.

Source: Carmel Christkindlmarkt