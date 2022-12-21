Nominations being accepted for Lantern Awards

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Lantern Awards, which honor outstanding residents and businesses in the community.

The community event, which began in 1982, features an award ceremony that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19, 2023, at Prairie Waters Event Center, 4180 Westfield Rd., Westfield, according to the chamber. Individual, industry, community, business and nonprofit awards will be presented during the event that recognizes work from 2022.

Individual awards include the following:

Westfield Chamber Distinguished Service Award

Westfield Citizen of the Year Award

Community Volunteer Award of Distinction

Westfield Young Professional of the Year/Westfield Young Professionals Hall of Fame

Industry awards include the following:

Westfield Washington Schools Award of Distinction

Healthcare Awards of Distinction

First Responders Award of Distinction

Community Awards include the following:

Community Event of the Year

Business and nonprofit awards include the following:

Westfield Chamber Board of Directors Business of the Year Cup

New Partner Award of Distinction

Community Leadership Award of Distinction

Nominations can be made through Dec. 23 by visiting form.jotform.com/westfieldchamberindy/lanternawards2023 with separate forms required for each award category submission. A full description and criteria of each award category can be found on the website.

Multiple entries are allowed, but winners are based on the quality of submission rather than the number of nominations, according to the chamber. An anonymous committee of community leaders will gather to review nominations and then vote on winners.

Tickets for the event are also available with individual tickets being $75 and reserved tables being $750. Tickets can be purchased by visiting westfieldchamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/zLw3KmJL?mode=Attendee.

For questions, email info@westfieldchamberindy.com or call the chamber office at 317-804-3030.