Noblesville receives $1M through Community Crossings program

The city of Noblesville has been awarded $1 million through a state matching grant program that will be used for road resurfacing.

Noblesville is among 229 cities, towns and counties that received a combined $119 million in state matching funds through the Community Crossings program, which are used for local construction projects such as roads and bridges. The cities of Carmel and Westfield also each received $1 million, according to the Indiana Dept. of Transportation.

“Community Crossings is a tremendous opportunity for towns, cities and counties to enhance local road networks across the state,” Indiana Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith said. “INDOT looks forward to partnering with locals to deliver on projects that will have a positive impact on safety and bring business to Indiana. I’m excited to see the progress in these communities throughout the coming year.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. Applications that were submitted were evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development, according to INDOT.

Noblesville City Engineer Alison Krupski said the city’s applications were for street resurfacing, which includes Americans with Disabilities Act and sidewalk repairs, spot inlet repairs and curb repairs. The city included the Stony Ridge neighborhood, portions of North Harbour, portions of Howe Road and Greenfield Avenue, in addition to Allisonville Road from Sommerwood Drive to Wellington Parkway in its application, Krupski said.

Krupski said every road in the city is reviewed every two years are are given a ranking that helps determine potential areas of improvement. Residents can expect to see road improvements taking place in 2023, she added.

Krupski said the matching grant funding is especially important in areas within the city that may need road improvements such as in Old Town Noblesville.

“When we can have an extra $1 million to do that, it definitely helps out every citizen,” she said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also said modernizing and improving transportation infrastructure is a key component of driving economic development in the Hoosier state.

“The Community Crossings program continues to help take communities to the next level by providing safe, reliable roads and bridges for residents and visitors alike,” Holcomb said.