Forest Glen students dressed in traditional clothing and danced in celebration of Hispanic heritage.

Snapshot: Forest Glen students celebrate Hispanic heritage

Forest Glen Elementary School celebrated its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival breakfast Dec. 2. The event invited the public to celebrate Hispanic culture, heritage, music and the Spanish language. Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, MSDLT Supt. Shawn A. Smith, MSDLT school board members, Forest Glen teachers and parents were among those who attended the event. (Photo courtesy of Forest Glen Elementary School)


