Carmel council approves funding plan for Palladium upgrades approved, elects 2023 officers

The Carmel City Council met Dec. 19 to approve a plan to upgrade the sound and lighting systems at the Palladium, elect officers for 2023, discuss a resolution to pay off a bond early and more.

What happened: The council voted to add upgrades at the Palladium to a list of projects eligible to be funded through 2021 redevelopment district bonds.

What it means: The eligible projects include an overhaul of the Palladium’s sound system, improvements to its lighting system and a digital sign to be placed along City Center Drive. The projects replace $1.5 million in the bond originally allocated for a light show on the Midtown water tower, but that project has since become a $2.2 million light show on the exterior of the Palladium to be funded by the Carmel Redevelopment Commission. The sound and lighting system upgrades are the top priority, with additional funding likely needed to cover the full cost of the sign and its enclosure.

What’s next: The sound and lighting upgrades are expected to occur in July 2023.

What happened: The council elected officers for 2023.

What it means: Jeff Worrell will serve as council president and Laura Campbell as vice president. Adam Aasen will serve as the council’s representative on the Carmel Plan Commission.

What happened: The council introduced a resolution to pay off 2013 Redevelopment District Bonds that funded the Illinois Street project.

What it means: By paying off the debt early, the city would save $1.3 million in interest payments. The bonds mature in 2035. Councilor Sue Finkam requested the matter be sent to the finance committee for further review, specifically regarding how paying off the bond would affect the structure of payments to the debt service reserve fund.

What’s next: The finance committee will review the resolution before sending it back to the full council for a vote.

What happened: The council approved a resolution creating a tax increment financing allocation area for the Concourse project.

What it means: The Concourse is a $55 million mixed-use project developed by Pedcor and set to include 99 luxury apartments (including workforce housing), 23,000 square feet of office and commercial space and a 229-space public parking garage to be constructed along the Monon Greenway south of the water tower in Midtown. The allocation area sets boundaries for where TIF funding will be used to help pay for the project.

What happened: The council made reappointments to several boards and commissions.

What it means: The council reappointed Dave Bowers and Jeff Worrell to the Carmel Redevelopment Commission, Alana Shane to the Carmel Police Dept. Merit Board, Gary Dufek to the Carmel Fire Dept. Merit Board, Mike Kuhfeld to the Carmel Ethics Board, and Melissa Keyes and Tim Paramore to the Advisory Committee on Disability.

What’s next: The terms go into effect in early 2023.

What happened: The council recognized Jim Blanchard, building commissioner, for his service to the city.

What it means: Blanchard is retiring after working in the Dept. of Community Services for 37 years. He was hired in 1986 as a building inspector and became building commissioner in 2005. On behalf of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, who was not at the meeting, Council President Kevin “Woody” Rider proclaimed Dec. 19, 2023, as Jim Blanchard Day in Carmel.