Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel 

Carmel police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 20.

First responders pronounced the adult male dead after recovering the body. According to police, no foul play is suspected.

Police did not release the name of the deceased man or details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nathan Carter at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 22-80901.

This story will be updated.