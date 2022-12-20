Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 20, 2022

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’

Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Handel’s Messiah’

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Indianapolis Symphonic Choir will perform “Handel’s Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


