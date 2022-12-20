County to end COVID-19 testing

The Hamilton County Health Dept. has announced that it plans to end COVID-19 testing at its Noblesville office.

Testing will cease at the Noblesville office, 18030 Foundation Dr., Suite A, on Dec. 29, officials said. Residents are asked to call 211 or visit coronavirus.in.gov for other testing sites after that date.

According to the health department’s Facebook page, the agency is encouraging residents to pick up free in-home tests while supplies last.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control expanded the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to age 5. Children in that age range who previously completed a Moderna primary series are eligible to receive a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose, according to the CDC.

Children 6 months through age 4 who are currently completing a Pfizer primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose, officials said.

“Updated COVID-19 vaccines are formulated to protect against some of the more recently circulating viruses,” CDC officials said in a statement. “Most importantly, COVID-19 vaccines are critical to providing ongoing protection as immunity wanes and the virus continues to mutate.”

The federal agency also said that parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider to ensure that their child is up to date on their COVID-19 and other vaccines.