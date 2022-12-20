Column: Not your run-of-the mill pergola

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Originally, outside this busy family’s back door was a rather utilitarian, 12-foot square concrete patio. Like many of us, they wanted to be able to spend more time outside enjoying their backyard, and the size of their patio was rather limiting.

Our solution was to replace the drab concrete slab with a functionally versatile entertainment space that includes over 600 square feet of paver patio, a grill station and an amazing metal pergola. Beneath the pergola is a comfortable seating area. Beyond the pergola is additional space for a dining table and chairs.

Until recently, pergolas were routinely constructed of wood and were topped off with an open-air structure of beams and joists. They can be beautiful, but they do have their limitations. This time, rather than constructing a more traditional pergola built of wood, we installed a metal pergola that has overhead adjustable louvers you can open and close, depending on the amount of light you want to allow through. The louvers even have internal drainage channels to keep water out. This manufacturer offers multiple size and color options. You can even incorporate LED lights, a ceiling fan, additional outlets and side panels. The factory finish is maintenance-free and will never need to be stained or treated.

