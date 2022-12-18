Zionsville Town Council votes on new districts

The Zionsville Town Council unanimously approved a redistricting map of the five town council districts during a special meeting Dec. 7. The town council is required to go through the redistricting process every 10 years following the decennial U.S. Census. The new districts are contiguous and have a population deviation of less than 3 percent. At the suggestion of Mayor Emily Styron, the council worked with Brian Bosma from the Indianapolis law firm Kroger Gardis & Regas to create the new districts. Styron was to sign or veto the ordinance approving the maps by Dec. 17.