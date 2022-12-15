Nonprofit helps with cleanup in Noblesville

A cleanup drive in Noblesville dedicated to the Birth Centennial of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was conducted by residents and volunteers of a nonprofit organization in collaboration with the Indiana Dept. of Transportation.

The nonprofit, Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, conducted cleanups at the Hamilton County Auto Auction, 22221 Ind. 37, Noblesville, on July 9 and Oct. 15, said Ganesh Ghodake, who is associated with the nonprofit. As part of a national cleanup drive initiative by DSNDP, the organization has collaborated with 14 states and 16 cities across the U.S. that were held from July until October, Ghodake said.

The cleanup drive in Noblesville was held over a 2-mile stretch from Ind. 37 mile-marker 179 to 180 and was held as part of a partnership between the Indiana Dept. of Transportation and DSNDP volunteers through INDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program. The Noblesville Adopt-A-Highway program was held concurrently with others in Chicago and California, according to the nonprofit.

According to DSNDP, the nonprofit is driven by more than a million volunteers worldwide, who strive to keep the legacy of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari alive by running massive blood-donation drives, cleanliness drives, tree plantation and conservation drives, conserving natural water reservoirs, assisting hearing-impaired children with free hearing-aids, in addition to free adult and children’s literacy classes and more. For more, visit dsndp.com.