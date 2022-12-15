INDOT provides updates on I-65 interchange projects

The interchange at Ind. 267 and Interstate 65 near Whitestown is set to open to traffic on or after Dec. 18, weather permitting. Workers will shift the interchange to its winter configuration. Because of supply chain issues, temporary lighting is set up at the interchange.

Additional work to install permanent lighting in the area will occur in early February and will require temporary nightly ramp closures. Surface work will also occur in late spring 2023.

Work is expected to continue through the winter months, weather permitting. The interchange will remain open to traffic at this time, but will require some restrictions, including alternating lane closures and flagging operations.

The interchange at Boone County Road 550 South and I-65 near Zionsville is expected to be completed after May of 2023 because of supply chain shortages. Crews are working to complete the asphalt base and intermediate layers and are constructing concrete aprons and curbs and installing traffic signals and permanent lighting. The Indiana Dept. of Transportation will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony when construction on the interchange is completed.

Both interchanges, which were awarded to E&B Paving, Inc. for $62.9 million, will be diverging diamond interchanges. DDIs are interchanges where two directions of traffic on a nonhighway road cross to the opposite side on both sides of a bridge. The interchanges are designed to be safer, more efficient and more cost effective when compared to traditional diamond interchanges.

INDOT reminds drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.