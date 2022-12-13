Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 13, 2022

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’

Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘The Christmas Spirit’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “The Christmas Spirit,” a holiday comedy, runs through Dec. 17 at Mud Creek Theatre, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

‘Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas’

Carmel Community Players will present “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” runs through Dec. 18 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘Michael Bolton: Greatest Hits & Holiday Favorites’

‘‘Michael Bolton: Greatest Hits & Holiday Favorites’’ concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘Gloria’

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir will have four performances of “Gloria” from Dec. 16-18 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. For more, visit icchoir.org.

‘Festival of Carols’

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s “Festival of Carols will present concerts at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


