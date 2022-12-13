Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Meridian-Kessler kitchen refresh

Sometimes, a little refresh is all a room needs to give it an entirely new look and feel. That was exactly the case with this Meridian-Kessler home. The previously-updated kitchen needed a style upgrade to transform the room into a brighter, more modern gathering space.

Before

  • Zellige hex tile was used to transform the backsplash, providing a subtle yet vibrant pop of color, reflective of the homeowner’s style.
  • Granite countertops were replaced with quartz for a more durable work surface with less maintenance and a more seamless, sleek appearance.
  • Brass hardware was added to the existing cabinets, giving them an instant upgrade that blends classic warmth with modern style.
  • New floating wood shelves provide additional storage and display space, with a rich chestnut stain that adds dimension to the bright space.
  • The existing sink was replaced with a farmhouse sink, including a built-in soap dispenser and a goose-neck faucet that provides a more contemporary look.


