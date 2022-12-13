Blueprint for Improvement: Meridian-Kessler kitchen refresh

Sometimes, a little refresh is all a room needs to give it an entirely new look and feel. That was exactly the case with this Meridian-Kessler home. The previously-updated kitchen needed a style upgrade to transform the room into a brighter, more modern gathering space.

Zellige hex tile was used to transform the backsplash, providing a subtle yet vibrant pop of color, reflective of the homeowner’s style.

Granite countertops were replaced with quartz for a more durable work surface with less maintenance and a more seamless, sleek appearance.

Brass hardware was added to the existing cabinets, giving them an instant upgrade that blends classic warmth with modern style.

New floating wood shelves provide additional storage and display space, with a rich chestnut stain that adds dimension to the bright space.