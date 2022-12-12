Carmel City Council’s lone Democrat to run for mayor in 2023

A third member of the Carmel City Council has launched a campaign for mayor.

Miles Nelson, who was elected to the council in 2019 to represent the West District, announced Dec. 11 that he will officially kick off his mayoral campaign Dec. 15 with an event at Danny Boy Beer Works.

Nelson is the first and only Democrat to serve on the city council. No other Democratic candidates have announced a run for mayor. Two Republicans on the council, Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam, will face off in the primary in May. Other candidates could enter the primary races until Feb. 3, 2023, when candidate filing ends.

Mayor Jim Brainard, a Republican, announced in September that he will not seek an eighth term.

This story will be updated.