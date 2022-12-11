Letter: Cost a factor in buying glasses online

Editor,

In Dr. Jeremy Ciano’s commentary (in the Nov. 29 edition of Current in Carmel), he failed to mention the motivation for millions of customers switching to (buying glasses online): cost!

My most recent online purchase for progressive trifocal glasses cost me $55 compared with what would have been nearly $400 at a brick-and-mortar optician. His assessment of online purchases reminds me of retailers early on that dismissed Amazon and others for similar reasons.

I was so pleased with my online purchase that I subsequently bought prescription sunglasses for $77. I have shared my great experience with all my neighbors and friends.

John Fisher, Carmel