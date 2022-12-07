Lutheran receiver has memorable finish

Lutheran High School receiver Micah Mackay had quite the finish to his high school football career.

The Zionsville resident caught four passes for 93 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass, as the Saints marched to a 30-13 victory over Adams Central Nov. 26 in the Class A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was the second consecutive 15-0 season for the Saints, who also beat Adams Central in the 2021 state final.

Mackay said winning again was even sweeter.

“It’s awesome to win your last game as a senior and go 30-0 (over two seasons),” Mackay said. “Not a lot of people can say that they did that.”

Mackay then learned after the game that he won the IHSAA Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award for Class A. Ress is a former IHSAA commissioner.

“I didn’t think I would win it. I think there are better people on the team that could have won it, but I’m glad they chose me,” Mackay said. “They recognize I have some positivity in my life.”

Lutheran coach Dave Pasch said Mackay was the perfect fit for the honor.

“Mental attitude, he is the guy,” Pasch said. “He lives it with every aspect of his life. He’s a high-academic guy. He’s a high-community guy. He’s well rounded in every facet of life. He’s a kid that is going to have some outstanding experiences and successes in his life.”

Mackay, who has a 4.1 grade point average, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Student Ambassador at Lutheran.

Mackay, who also plays basketball, is considering playing football or baseball in college.

Pasch suggested colleges that are “looking for a 6-3, 200-pound receiver who can run and catch” should be interested in Mackay.

“He has some different options,” Pasch said. “He’s going to make the best decision that fits him.”

Mackay finished with 69 catches for 1,496 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had 41 catches for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.