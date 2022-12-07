Bourbon raffle to help fund scholarships, grants

A bourbon and jewelry raffle by the Westfield Education Foundation will help raise money for student scholarships and grants for teachers to support classroom initiatives.

The foundation will raffle the following bourbon and jewelry:

Blanton’s complete 8-bottle collection (stoppers spelling B-L-A-N-T-O-N-S)

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 years old

Whistle Pig The Boss Hog VIII

Weller 3-bottle collection (Full Proof, Antique 107 and Special Reserve)

Colonel EH Taylor single barrel bottled in bond

14k Rose Infinity Necklace Necklace

Eagle Rare

Westfork Whisky 2-bottle collection (Grand Opening bottle and Hugh Hamer double oaked)

Calumet Farm 15 years old

Sweet Wheat 1792

Elijah Craig Single Barrel 1789

Knob Creek 12 Year

Four Roses Private Tour

Willett Rye Family Estate Bottled Small Batch

Horse Soldier Premium

Willett Pot Still

The raffle will culminate with a Dec. 14 event known as Bourbon & Bling hosted by Moyer Fine Jewelers, 14727 Thatcher Lane, Carmel, that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature street magic entertainment, bourbon tastings, wine tastings, a silent auction and a performance by Signature Sound Choir. The bourbon raffle drawing will culminate the night, according to the foundation.

Events such as Bourbon & Bling are integral to keeping pace with the growth of the Westfield community, said Ashley Knott, executive director of the Westfield Education Foundation.

“As the Westfield community and school district continues to grow, we will continue to strive for academic success and the development of life-ready skills,” Knott said. “Events like this one allows the Foundation to support innovation in our classrooms and meet the needs of all students. We’re happy to partner with Moyer Fine Jewelers, Total Wine and Edge Rock Developers to put on Bourbon & Bling because it gives us more opportunities to connect with community members and share how proud we are of our educators and students.”

Raffle tickets, which are $100 each or five for $450, can be purchased by visiting docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBHVvut5foAHoM1ke81T3liUq3vMcmC-7SWTuHPHGFcOJ04A/viewform. There will be a total of 16 winners, according to the foundation.

Tickets for Bourbon & Bling, which cost $100 each, can be purchased by visiting westfieldeducationfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/e/bourbon-bling-event-. For more, visit wwswef.org/bourbonandbling.