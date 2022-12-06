Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 6, 2022

By on Carmel Community

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’

Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘The Christmas Spirit’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “The Christmas Spirit,” a holiday comedy, runs through Dec. 17 at Mud Creek Theatre, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

‘Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas’

Carmel Community Players will present “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” from Dec. 9-18 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘Christmas at the Playhouse’

“Christmas at the Playhouse” will feature six original one-act plays from Dec. 9-11 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Dave Koz & Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour’

“Dave Koz & Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour” concert is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas Tour’

“Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas Tour” concert is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’

Indiana Wind Symphony’s “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” concert is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. There will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. featuring a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


