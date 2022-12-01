A festive display of ArtisTree

Current Publishing
Described as a “tiny arts show,” Arts for Lawrence is celebrating the holiday season with ArtisTree, an art show at Arts for Lawrence’s Visual Arts Center at 8970 Otis Ave.

The show currently has approximately 50 local artists submissions. The small seasonal artwork – no bigger than 6 inches wide by 6 inches tall – will be displayed in the gallery of the Visual Arts Center until Dec. 16. Submissions came in all styles and media, including 2D and 3D, presenting a mix of mediums and artwork.

In the holiday spirit and to attract holiday shoppers as well as art collectors, the artwork is displayed on evergreen trees and wreaths.

According to Marketing and Communications Manager for Arts for Lawrence Nick Ramey, the idea behind the show is to enhance “the connection between arts and the community.”

For more about the show, visit artsforlawrence.org.


