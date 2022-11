Snapshot: Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank receives donation

The Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank received a $10,000 donation from Teachers Credit Union Nov. 16. From left, Angie Wolfe, board secretary with Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, Adam Young, area manager with TCU, Tahanna Jenkins, facilitation manager with TCU, Anita Hagen, executive director of Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, Janet Gafkjen, board president with Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank and board member Bob Killmer. (Photo by Matthew Kent)