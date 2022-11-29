Blueprint for Improvement: Modern kitchen makeover

Built in 1956 in Indianapolis’ Crooked Creek neighborhood, this kitchen was raising its hand for a glow-up. The space not only needed a cosmetic overhaul, the function and flow also no longer met this family’s needs. The owners sought more room to store, prepare, and entertain while also incorporating Mid-century-inspired modern style, honoring the home’s history.
- Clean lines throughout the design – from the custom cabinetry to the minimalist hardware and sleek appliances – make all aspects intentionally constructed to make the space feel larger and provide doses of Mid-century style
- Relocating the appliances improve the room’s flow and function, while the new island adds work and gathering space
- Removing the soffit makes the room feel open and airy while also creating space to extend the upper cabinets, increasing both the room’s visual height and storage space
- The statement backsplash provides the perfect accent to the room’s neutral palette, providing bold color pops with modern appeal