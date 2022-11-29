Blueprint for Improvement: Modern kitchen makeover

Built in 1956 in Indianapolis’ Crooked Creek neighborhood, this kitchen was raising its hand for a glow-up. The space not only needed a cosmetic overhaul, the function and flow also no longer met this family’s needs. The owners sought more room to store, prepare, and entertain while also incorporating Mid-century-inspired modern style, honoring the home’s history.

Clean lines throughout the design – from the custom cabinetry to the minimalist hardware and sleek appliances – make all aspects intentionally constructed to make the space feel larger and provide doses of Mid-century style

Relocating the appliances improve the room’s flow and function, while the new island adds work and gathering space

Removing the soffit makes the room feel open and airy while also creating space to extend the upper cabinets, increasing both the room’s visual height and storage space