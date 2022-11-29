Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Modern kitchen makeover
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Modern kitchen makeover

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1956 in Indianapolis’ Crooked Creek neighborhood, this kitchen was raising its hand for a glow-up. The space not only needed a cosmetic overhaul, the function and flow also no longer met this family’s needs. The owners sought more room to store, prepare, and entertain while also incorporating Mid-century-inspired modern style, honoring the home’s history.

Before

  • Clean lines throughout the design – from the custom cabinetry to the minimalist hardware and sleek appliances – make all aspects intentionally constructed to make the space feel larger and provide doses of Mid-century style
  • Relocating the appliances improve the room’s flow and function, while the new island adds work and gathering space
  • Removing the soffit makes the room feel open and airy while also creating space to extend the upper cabinets, increasing both the room’s visual height and storage space
  • The statement backsplash provides the perfect accent to the room’s neutral palette, providing bold color pops with modern appeal


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — November 29, 2022 New food, vendor offerings at Christkindlmarkt aim for continued ‘Gemütlichkeit’  Carmel High School grad’s dream comes true through FOX Sports World Cup internship Transforming Pleasant Street: City, county hold groundbreaking ceremony to kick off Pleasant Street project Column: Applying finishing touch to an unfinished basement Smitten with kittens: Hamilton County’s first cat cafe set to open in Fishers
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact