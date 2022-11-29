Night & Day diversions – November 29, 2022

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series will feature the Marrialle Sellars Band at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in-person. To register for free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’

Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” from Dec. 2-24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Holiday & More’

Ashley Nicole Soprano’s “Holiday & More” concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘The Christmas Spirit’

Mud Creek Players will present “The Christmas Spirit,” a holiday comedy, from Dec. 2-17 at Mud Creek Theatre, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

‘All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’

“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Sound of Music’

The Belfry Theatre presents “The Sound of Music” through Dec. 4 at the Ivy Tech Auditorium, 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com.

“Holiday Pops”

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will hold “Holiday Pops” concerts at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘A Motown Christmas’

“A Motown Christmas” concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. features past and present members of The Miracles, The Temptations and The Capitals. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.