 Former Zionsville Community Schools substitute teacher convicted

Former Zionsville Community Schools substitute teacher Shawn A. Martin II was found guilty Nov. 23 of two counts of child seduction, a level 5 felony. The conviction followed a contested bench trial in front of Boone Circuit Judge Lori Schien.

The charges stem from sexual acts Martin, 28, perpetrated upon a juvenile victim in Nov. 2020 at a location off of school property. Martin met the juvenile victim while working as a substitute teacher for ZCS.

“Martin used his position of authority to prey upon a juvenile and it is our duty to do everything we can do to protect them,” stated Special Victims Prosecutor Heidi Jennings in a release. “There are no words that can express my gratitude to the victim, the victim’s family, and the Prosecution Team.”

The Prosecution Team was led by Special Victims Prosecutor Heidi Jennings, co-counsel Deputy Prosecutor Lindsay Adams, Victim Advocate Jenna Crick and Boone County Sheriff’s Detective Brad Dunn.

“Martin was in a position of trust and had a responsibility to our children. He broke that trust and will now be held accountable,” Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood stated. “Thank you to our victim for being a strong young person and thank you to our Prosecution Team for giving this juvenile a voice.”

Martin’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Boone Circuit Court.


