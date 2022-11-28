Holiday show’s theme is ‘Peace, Love, Joy’

The theme of Carmel High School’s 2022 version of Holiday Spectacular is “Peace, Love, Joy.”

“It’s just a collection of wonderful music that reminds us all what the true focus of the season should be,” said Kathrine Kouns, director of choirs. “It also is focused on reminding everyone that we have more in common than we think and that we should pay more attention to our similarities than our differences at this time of year, and always.”

The Holiday Spectacular runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at Carmel High School Auditorium.

“We always start the show with a huge, combined number featuring eight of the 10 choirs,” Kouns said. “We also end the first act with a Christmas Extravaganza bringing in Santa, of course. The finale will include the traditional carol, ‘Silent Night,’ just as it has for over 30 years.”

Kouns said the show will be a combination of some familiar favorites as well as many songs that are being performed for the first time ever at Holiday Spectacular. A variety of choreographers from both in town and even out of state, so it will be very exciting visually.

“The group numbers are always a blast, it is so rewarding to sing with the many beautiful voices in our program,” said senior Kate Smith, who is president of Accents, the all-female show choir. “I am particularly looking forward to ‘At This Table,’ a song sung by everyone in the finale of the show, due to its message of togetherness that is particularly valuable after years of isolation.”

Senior Joey Miller, a member of the Ambassadors, said most of the challenges involve transitioning back into the renovated auditorium.

“We’ve had concerts in our gym for the past year and a half and last year we performed this concert at an entirely different location,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to having it back in the auditorium, but I know it might be a new experience for a lot of newcomers in the program.

The performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

For tickets, visit secure.payk12.com/school/Carmel—Performing-Arts/671/events/229274