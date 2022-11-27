Current Publishing
ZFD responds to a house fire Nov. 25. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)

Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire

Zionsville Community

The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release.

Two residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape prior to crews arriving. On arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the residence. Crews were able to bring the fire under control after 30 minutes.

ZFD investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental and estimated damage costs to exceed $150,000.

The Whitestown Fire Dept., Pike Twp. Fire Dept., Carmel Fire Dept., Indianapolis Fire Dept. and Zionsville Police Dept. also assisted on the scene.


