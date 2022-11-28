Carmel Education Foundation fall grants to fund story walk, Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder visit

The Carmel Education Foundation celebrated recipients of the fall 2022 Great Idea! Grant awards at a Nov. 9 reception at Carmel Clay Schools’ Educational Services Center.
Grant recipients, schools are projects are:
- Allie Powell; Carmel Elementary; Loving Literature – Helping Our MLLs Love Reading!
- Adam Havice, Ryan Osborn, Josh Cole; Carmel High School; Alcohol and drug awareness and the impact they have on driving and decision making
- Carmen Smith; Carmel Middle School; visit and performance with Mark Wood, founder of Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Bri Miller (Carmel Middle School), Hilary Machemer (Clay Middle School), Jenny Berju (Creekside Middle School); Outdoor Ed Curriculum in a Digital Age
- Sarah Morris, Tara Stob, Betsy Rhoades; Cherry Tree Elementary; Innovative and Intensive Interventions
- Julie Walker; Clay Center Elementary; Equipment for Growing Orff Ensemble
- Stephanie Croaning; Clay Center Elementary; Reading With Your Ears
- James Hambley, Susan Fulp, Sean McVey, Laura Ward; Clay Middle School; Measuring Weather
- Thomas Gerow; College Wood Elementary; Elementary Pickleball
- Kristen Piron; Creekside Middle School; Learning Through Play
- Jenny Tucker, Anastasia Volk-Maroney; Creekside Middle School; Light the Way!
- Shannon McClintock; Forest Dale Elementary; Snap To It
- Elizabeth Silvey, Rachael Taylor, Jennifer Douce; Mohawk Trails Elementary; Direct Instruction through Student Innovation
- Ana Woods; Prairie Trace Elementary; Snack cart
- Sara Harding; Prairie Trace Elementary; Twisting with Reading and Science
- Tracy Henry, Taylor Brune, Sam Gaw, Lauren Tobin, Rhonda Cruz; Prairie Trace Elementary; Taking a Transdisciplinary Approach to Teaching
- Rachel Green, Mackenzie Clark, Lyle Loogman, Lindsey Porter, Claire Black; Prairie Trace Elementary; Building Reading COnfidence with Decodable Readers
- Lila Jay, Brooke Adams, Elizabeth Elliott, Tammy Dillon, Lauren Kramer, Angie Towle, Karena Mercer; Smoky Row Elementary; StoryWalk
- Doug McCreary, Christina Ruch, Lauren Walton, Tyson Smith, Emily White, Heather Banks; West Clay Elementary; Creating Math Toolkits
Learn more at ccs.k12.in.us/foundation.