Celebrate Glühwein Gallop 5K finish with post-race warm beverages

Runners will once again be able to toast the end of their race at the second Glühwein Gallop 5K.

The German word Glühwein translates to “glowing wine.” It is a mulled wine or a hot, spiced wine drink.

The Glühwein Gallop 5K Run/Walk, which debuted last year, starts at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt at Carter Green. The race is conducted by Tuxedo Brothers.

“The first year we had a great crowd and a very fun-filled event,” said Don Carr, Tuxedo Brothers owner and president. “We know that this event can grow to be much larger. It’s a great addition to the already popular Christkindlmarkt. Having the post-race Glühwein, beer and hot chocolate was very popular.”

Although still starting and finishing at the Christkindlmarkt, the course has changed slightly from the first year. Participants will run on the Monon path, Range Line Road and along Main Street.

The Christkindlmarkt opens at 11 a.m. on race day, which Carr said should be just in time for the end of the 5K.

Carr said there were approximately 800 participants last year, and he anticipates more than 1,000 this year. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes

“Quite a few people did dress up, making it very festive,” Carr said. “We offer some awards to the best dressed, so we expect to see more this year. Participants are encouraged to get as creative and crazy as they’d like.”

Finisher medals are guaranteed to the first 1,000 finishers, with age-group awards presented to the top three per group.

Participants are encouraged to pick up their packets from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Runners Forum, 620 Station Dr., Carmel. Pickup is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Christkindlmarkt.

To volunteer, visit tuxbro.com/volunteer.html. For more on the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Carmel/GluhweinGallop.