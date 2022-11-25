Column: Shop earth-friendly gifts at library

Commentary by Meredith McCutcheon

Looking for ways to make your holiday shopping a little greener and more earth-friendly? From 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, the Carmel Clay Public Library will host the Carmel Green Initiative’s “Green Gift Shop” along with the library’s Holiday Showcase.

At the gift shop, guests will be able to purchase items that are local, organic, natural, recycled, reused, or repurposed. Pick up products from more than 30 vendors, such as:

Handcrafted, re-worked vintage jewelry from Earth Rocks

Handmade felted wool handbags, mittens and scarves from Felt Sew Good

Flowers and mosaics made out of bottle caps from Kaps For Kids

Children’s clothing made from used clothing by That’s Sew Martha

Wood items handcrafted using reclaimed wood from WoodWorx

Rare and common houseplants from The Re/Sprout

Essential oils for body, mind and spirit from Frangipani Body Products

A full list of vendors is available at carmelgreen.org.

Along with the gift shop, visitors can check out holiday-themed library materials. The Carmel Clay Public Library has hundreds of books and audiobooks filled with heartwarming holiday stories, money-saving ways to spruce up your holidays, simple to elaborate crafts for gifts and mouthwatering recipes.

The library’s audiovisual department has holiday classic movies and new releases, as well as CDs from your favorite artists. And for those hard-to-please teens looking for something to do during their holiday break, the library carries the latest graphic novels and most popular fiction. Plus, teens and children can take a craft project to make at home.

The event is sponsored by Carmel Green Initiative and the Carmel Clay Public Library. It is free, and registration isn’t required. For more information, contact Madelyn Zalon at mzalon@carmelgreen.org.