Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: Shop earth-friendly gifts at library

Column: Shop earth-friendly gifts at library

0
By on Carmel Community

Commentary by Meredith McCutcheon

Looking for ways to make your holiday shopping a little greener and more earth-friendly? From 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, the Carmel Clay Public Library will host the Carmel Green Initiative’s “Green Gift Shop” along with the library’s Holiday Showcase.

At the gift shop, guests will be able to purchase items that are local, organic, natural, recycled, reused, or repurposed. Pick up products from more than 30 vendors, such as:

  • Handcrafted, re-worked vintage jewelry from Earth Rocks
  • Handmade felted wool handbags, mittens and scarves from Felt Sew Good
  • Flowers and mosaics made out of bottle caps from Kaps For Kids
  • Children’s clothing made from used clothing by That’s Sew Martha
  • Wood items handcrafted using reclaimed wood from WoodWorx
  • Rare and common houseplants from The Re/Sprout
  • Essential oils for body, mind and spirit from Frangipani Body Products

A full list of vendors is available at carmelgreen.org.

Along with the gift shop, visitors can check out holiday-themed library materials. The Carmel Clay Public Library has hundreds of books and audiobooks filled with heartwarming holiday stories, money-saving ways to spruce up your holidays, simple to elaborate crafts for gifts and mouthwatering recipes.

The library’s audiovisual department has holiday classic movies and new releases, as well as CDs from your favorite artists. And for those hard-to-please teens looking for something to do during their holiday break, the library carries the latest graphic novels and most popular fiction. Plus, teens and children can take a craft project to make at home.

The event is sponsored by Carmel Green Initiative and the Carmel Clay Public Library.  It is free, and registration isn’t required. For more information, contact Madelyn Zalon at mzalon@carmelgreen.org.


More Headlines

Shop Fishers returns for holiday season New food, vendor offerings at Christkindlmarkt aim for continued ‘Gemütlichkeit’  Groundbreaking planned for new Westfield Washington Public Library, Westfield Washington Township Trustee office Westfield Washington Public Library begins Christmas tree raffle The Final Cut: Barber retires after 20 years at Boone Village Barber Shop Carmel in brief — November 15, 2022
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact