Rumble Boxing opens first fitness center in state on 82nd Street 

Rumble Boxing North Indy will celebrate its grand opening at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at its first Indiana location at 4825 E. 82nd St., Suite 100. The gym opened earlier this month.

Billed as an “edgy new boutique gym,” Rumble Boxing is a group fitness concept delivering a mix of boxing-inspired circuits and resistance training.

“We glove up together, no matter your fitness level or skill, to reveal your inner fighter. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags,” said Kaelyn Mason, general manager. “The best part is the end result, leaving packed with adrenaline from throwing punches and vibing out to the custom playlist under the lights.”

Every workout is conducted in a nightclub environment, which Mason said is motivational for the boxers.

“The workout is first and foremost fun, and then it’s also tough,” Mason said. “The beat drops and black lights hit at just the right time to give an extra bit of motivation in each workout.”

Mason believes the workout appeals to clients because classes “explore the sweet science of boxing and reap the benefits of HIIT (high intensity interval training) and metabolic conditioning training.”

The workout can be done every day, no matter the client’s fitness level, Mason said.

“This is a total body workout, but it’s also customizable for each individual to align with their energy level each time they step into the room,” she said.

The 2,500-square-foot studio can train up to 48 boxers in each class. There are five certified Rumble instructors and classes are offered seven days a week. The first class is free.

For more, visit rumbleboxinggym.com/location/north-indy.