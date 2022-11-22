Snapshot: Hamilton County Election Board certifies general election results

Current Publishing
From left, Hamilton County Election Board members Ray Adler, Kathy Kreag Williams (who is also county clerk) and Greg Purvis review absentee ballots with missing signatures or other problems left unresolved by voters who did not respond after county officials alerted them of the issues. The review is part of the normal process of certifying election results, which occurred Nov. 18 at the Hamilton County Judicial Center. The unresolved ballots did not count toward voting totals. View the final election results at secure2.hamiltoncounty.in.gov/Elections/2022G/results/index.htm. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)


