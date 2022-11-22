Night & Day diversions – November 22, 2022

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is set for Nov. 25 through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’The Nutcracker’

Indiana Ballet Conservatory will present “The Nutcracker” Nov. 26-27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Holiday & More’

Ashley Nicole Soprano’s “Holiday & More” concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘The Sound of Music’

The Belfry Theatre will present “The Sound of Music” from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4 at the Ivy Tech Auditorium, 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com.

‘An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line’

“An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line” is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.