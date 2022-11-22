Column: Applying finishing touch to an unfinished basement

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Unfinished basements are often the “blank slate” of the remodeling world, and we welcome the opportunity to create something stunning.

This basement started as an empty shell, and we considered a variety of options for how to best use the space. Ultimately, we settled on a flexible family room space that included an accent wall to house attractive storage, a fireplace and a television. The center of the accent wall bumps out to house the fireplace and mount the television. The fireplace adds warmth (literally and figuratively) to the space, and it also has an incorporated lighting system that enhances the enjoyment of the fireplace.

Beneath the television we mounted a soundbar that improves the listening experience within the room. Flanking the fireplace are custom cabinets with shaker doors and a clean flush-toe detail. The cabinets provide much-needed storage space to house electronic components and other family items.

The cabinets are capped with stained natural wood countertops, and the wall surfaces are wrapped with shiplap trim. The cabinets and shiplap wall treatment were painted in a deep gray color from Sherwin Williams called Peppercorn. The uniformly painted surfaces make for a striking feature within the room and immediately draw your attention.

