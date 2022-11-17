Rail Trail development to begin early 2023

A Rail Trail development project will begin early 2023 and will repair and widen the existing Rail Trail from Heritage Trail Park south to Starkey Avenue and create a uniform 12-foot-wide trail with a two-foot soft shoulder on each side for runners.

Closures will be completed in two phases to allow use of segments of the trail throughout the project. For Phase I in early 2023, the Rail Trail will be closed from Heritage Trail Park to the Mulberry Street tunnel.

As more information becomes available, updates will be posted at zionsville-in.gov/666/Big-4-Rail-Trail-Extension. Questions can be directed to Superintendent Jarod Logsdon at jlogsdon@zionsville-in.gov.