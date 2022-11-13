Westfield voters approve renewal of school referendum

Voters in Westfield have approved the renewal of an operating referendum for Westfield Washington Schools that will result in a decrease in the tax rate next year.

The referendum was supported by 12,781 voters in the Nov. 8 general election, while 6,081 were opposed, according to unofficial results from the Hamilton County Election Office.

The approval of the operating referendum means it will continue for another eight years and will result in a 15 percent decrease in the tax rate from $0.20 to $0.17, according to the district. The change will be reflected on homeowners’ May tax bills.

For a homeowner who has a home valued at $338,600, they would see a tax reduction of $4.70 per month, according to the district.

The district plans to use funding to maintain low class sizes, in addition to continuing to retain and attract teachers. The district, which projects collecting $8 million annually through the referendum funding, also wants to start an orchestra and agriculture science program.

Kaiser previously said the district also wants to start a landscape management program and expand its culinary arts program at Westfield High School, both of which he noted were contingent on the renewal of the operating referendum by voters.