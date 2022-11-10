Zionsville Community High School actress embrace ‘Legally Blonde’ role

Zionsville Community High School sophomore Claire Kauffman would have been happy with any role in “Legally Blonde” because she is a big fan of the musical. However, getting the lead was certainly a sweet bonus.

Kauffman will play Elle Woods in the ZCHS production set for 7 p.m. 17-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the school’s STAR Bank Performing Arts Center.

“It’s very exciting to play Elle because she’s such a fun character and she’s so upbeat,” Kauffman said. “There are so many fun dance numbers, and the music is upbeat. It’s my second time doing the show, so I’m pretty familiar with the music.”

Kauffman played Pilar for Black Box Theatre Company in Lebanon when she was younger.

Kauffman said her favorite number is “Tell Me What You Want” because there is a lot of dancing.

Senior Anjali Gupta plays Brooke Wyndham.

“She does a whole number where she sings while jumping rope,” Gupta said. “It’s a unique dance opportunity. It’s the hardest role, endurance wise, because it’s hard to sing while jumping.”

She also has to belt out the song more than she is used to doing.

Gupta said she likes dealing with the differing sides of the character’s personality

“She’s very empowering as a fitness instructor,” Gupta said. “At the same time, she’s on trial for murder. This is the biggest role I’ve had.”

Junior Matt Nelson is cast as Emmett Forrest.

“I like how rambunctious (the show) is. It can be all over the place,” Nelson said. “It’s not so much a serious musical, but a fun one.”

Nelson participates in show choir, but this is his first role in a ZCHS musical.

“My favorite song in the show is ‘Legally Blond Remix,’” Nelson said. “It’s the huge number right before the end. I’m not in it, but I still love it to death.”

For times and tickets, visit zionsvillepac.org/events.