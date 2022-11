2022 General Election results for Lawrence

Marion County voting totals. Here are the races for the City of Lawrence as of 11:15 p.m.

PARTY VOTES UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM INDIANA TODD YOUNG R 60,019 THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR. D 103,344 JAMES M. SCENIAK L 6,944 JOHN ANDREW SCHICK L 230 TOTAL VOTES 170,537 UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, SEVENTH DISTRICT ANDRÉ D. CARSON D 90,244 ANGELA GRABOVSKY R 43,884 GAVIN MAPLE L 3,509 TOTAL VOTES 137,637 AUDITOR OF STATE TERA K. KLUTZ R 63,602 ZENAI BROOKS D 100,204 TOTAL VOTES 163,806 SECRETARY OF STATE DIEGO MORALES R 50,814 DESTINY WELLS D 107,356 JEFFREY MAURER L 11,686 TOTAL VOTES 169,856 STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 31 KYLE WALKER R 7,014 JOCELYN VARE D 6,224 TOTAL VOTES 13,238 STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 87 CAREY HAMILTON D 12,235 JORDAN A. DAVIS R 7,547 TOTAL VOTES 19,782 STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 88 CHRIS JETER R 3,832 DONNA L. GRIFFIN D 3,244 TOTAL VOTES 7,076 STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 95 JOHN L. BARTLETT D 8,964 TOTAL VOTES 8,964 TREASURER OF STATE DANIEL ELLIOTT R 65,152 JESSICA MCCLELLAN D 104,373 TOTAL VOTES 169,525 CONSTABLE OF SMALL CLAIMS COURT, LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MARION COUNTY TERRY BURNS D 19,789 TOTAL VOTES 19,789 JUDGE OF THE MARION CIRCUIT COURT, 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT AMBER COLLINS-GEBREHIWET D 102,863 TIFFANY U. VIVO R 65,837 TOTAL VOTES 168,700 JUDGE OF THE MARION SMALL CLAIMS COURT, LAWRENCE TWP. KIMBERLY J. BACON D 19,848 TOTAL VOTES 19,848 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE, MARION COUNTY STEVE TALLEY D 19,929 TOTAL VOTES 19,929 MARION COUNTY ASSESSOR JOSEPH P. O’CONNOR D 121,482 TOTAL VOTES 121,482 MARION COUNTY AUDITOR MYLA A. ELDRIDGE D 121,672 TOTAL VOTES 121,672 MARION COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK KATE SWEENEY BELL D 104,517 ANDREW HARRISON R 64,155 TOTAL VOTES 168,672 MARION COUNTY RECORDER FAITH JAMES KIMBROUGH D 104,879 BARCIA MILLER ALEJOS R 63,431 TOTAL VOTES 168,310 MARION COUNTY SHERIFF KERRY JOSEPH FORESTAL D 107,984 RANDY SWINDLE R 61,373 TOTAL VOTES 169,357 PROSECUTING ATTORNEY OF MARION COUNTY, 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT RYAN MEARS D 100,445 CYNTHIA (CYNDI) CARRASCO R 69,624 TOTAL VOTES 170,069 MARION LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP SCHOOL BOARD, AT LARGE MORGAN BAILEY NP 2,566 JESSICA DUNN NP 7,945 REGINALD MCGREGOR NP 5,484 JENNIFER M. TURSI NP 2,723 TOTAL VOTES 18,718 MARION LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 2 PATRICIA BRENAMEN NP 3,229 JANET JACOBS NP 6,338 MARTA LAWRENCE NP 6,451 NICHOLE SLEDGE NP 2,449 TOTAL VOTES 18,467