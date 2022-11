2022 General Election results for Boone County: Seats filled in school board, county council and county commissioner races

Three candidates were elected to the Zionsville Community Schools school board. In Boone County, two incumbent candidates were reelected to the county council, while a first-time Republican candidate was elected to the Boone County Commissioners’ District 1 seat.

In final unofficial results, Christy Wessel-Powell won an at-large seat on the school board with 39.72 percent of the vote, edging opponents Matthew A. Keefer and Sarah Esterline Sampson. Michael John Berg beat Timothy Hardt for the Eagle Township seat with 52.29 percent of the vote, and Jennifer Valentine won the Union Township seat with 38.35 percent of the vote, defeating Marcus Such and Michael Coussens.

Two incumbents, meanwhile, were reelected to the Boone County Council. Republican Aaron Williams was reelected to his District 4 seat with ​​54.91 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat Tony Teal. Republican Jennifer Hostetter was reelected to her District 1 seat with 56.71 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat Matthew Farmer.

In the District 1 Boone County Commissioners race, first-time Republican candidate Tim Beyer received 61.33 percent of the vote in defeating Democrat Erin Brewster.

Below are the unofficial results for races in Boone County: